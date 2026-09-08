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CHINA

China's foreign minister says Gulf tensions threaten energy, shipping, supply chains

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third left) meets with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (fourth left) in Beijing on Sept 8, 2026. (PHOTO/XINHUA)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (third left) meets with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (fourth left) in Beijing on Sept 8, 2026. (PHOTO/XINHUA)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Qatar's prime minister on Tuesday the tense situation in the Gulf has severely undermined the security of countries in the region and "continues to affect the stability of energy markets, shipping, and supply chains".

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"Pressure through guns and cannons is not the way out. Dialogue and negotiation are the right path," Wang said during the meeting in Beijing, according to an official summary released by Wang's ministry.

Wang added that China appreciates the extensive efforts made by Qatar in mediating regional issues and pursuing peace, and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Qatar on international and regional affairs.

Reuters

Chinaforeign ministerGulf tensionsenergyshippingsupply chains

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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