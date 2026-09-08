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CHINA

New China badminton chief vows to fight graft after predecessor removed

CHINA
1 hour ago
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File photo of Zhang Jun - China Daily
File photo of Zhang Jun - China Daily

China's new badminton chief vowed Tuesday to crack down on corruption after the man he replaced was put under investigation and hasn't been seen in months.

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Two-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang Jun, then president of the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA), was accused in April of "serious violations of discipline and law".

The phrase is commonly used in China when referring to corruption.

On Tuesday the CBA said Zhang Xin -- an official from China's General Administration of Sport -- will be the new president.

The CBA will "resolutely see through the fight against corruption, drawing lessons from previous cases", Zhang said after being appointed.

He warned people should "not dare to be corrupt, not be corrupt and not want to be corrupt".

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping there has been a widespread crackdown on officials, extending into sport.

Just as Zhang Xin came in Tuesday, CBA vice-president Xia Xuanze was removed from his post.

Xia, an Olympic bronze medallist in 2000, was placed under investigation for suspected "serious violations of the law" in August.

China is a badminton superpower and consistently the most successful country in the sport at the Olympics.

AFP

Chinabadminton chiefgraftpredecessor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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