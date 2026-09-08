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FINANCE

REDA chief urges govt to adopt one-stop platform for Northern Metropolis project approvals to reduce red-tape

FINANCE
40 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Stewart Leung.
Stewart Leung.

Authorities should adopt a “one-stop" approval mechanism to reduce red tape in Northern Metropolis project procedures and accelerate progress, Hong Kong's Real Estate Developers Association chairman Stewart Leung Chi-kin stated. 

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Leung suggested a one-stop, cross-departmental collaborative platform when promoting the construction of the Northern Metropolis, highly integrating the approval procedures of multiple departments such as urban planning, land administration, and building administration. He estimates that this approach could save at least one year of development time for each project.

Being in the property industry for over 60 years, Leung noted that the time cost for real estate project development remains high as developers are required to apply to each department individually; incurring implicit financial loss. 

Leung believes development efforts could involve attracting universities from mainland China and Southeast Asia to establish campuses in the university town, which would not only promote the development of higher education in Hong Kong but also attract elites from around the world to study and conduct research here. 

Real Estate and Construction lawmaker and Henderson Land Development Executive Director Augustine Wong Ho-ming called for the implementation of a concrete timeline for infrastructure construction, noting that while some residential buildings in the North City area have been completed, the Kwu Tung Station remains unopened, directly hindering regional development and causing frustration within the industry. 

Augustine Wong.
Augustine Wong.

While Wong expressed hopes for a clear timeline and advancements for infrastructure projects including the Northern Link Main Line and the Northern Metropolis Highway, he admits that infrastructure development is not something that can be blindly rushed.

Advisory Committee on the Northern Metropolis member Tony Tse Wai-chuen stressed that planning must take into consideration the quality of living and the demands of all stakeholders, noting that the government should play the role of a "super-connector," facilitating connections between different sectors.

Tony Tse.
Tony Tse.

He advised against relying solely on Hong Kong’s existing advantages, reminding that it must simultaneously improve surrounding amenities to uphold its value.

Additionally, Land and Development Advisory Committee member Francis Lam Ka-fai noted that the large-scale land disposal approach allows companies to form consortia, helping promote a diverse market.

Francis Lam.
Francis Lam.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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