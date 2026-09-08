logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Town Health overhauls Hong Kong clinic network, targets citywide expansion in second half

FINANCE
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Thomas Chan
Thomas Chan

Town Health International Medical Group (3886) is revamping its clinic network and operational model, with plans to open one to two new clinics in every district across Hong Kong during the second half of the year, a senior executive said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thomas Chan Chun-hong, chief operating officer of the healthcare provider, said most of Town Health’s newly opened clinics have achieved profitability within three months, with daily patient visits doubling under the updated operational model to roughly 50 per clinic.

In the first half of the year, the group optimized about 10 existing clinics and opened five new facilities spanning general outpatient, dental, and specialist care to bolster operational efficiency, Chan said.

He noted that while the company aims to expand across all local districts, it will not blindly pursue store count, adding that he expects financial performance to trend upward under the streamlined model.

Town Health recorded a 1.4 percent growth in net profit to HK$12.9 million in the first half.

Under the operational overhaul, the group has extended operating hours at selected medical centers to 365 days a year, converted and expanded facilities into multi-room integrated practices, rolled out general outpatient video consultations, and introduced specialist care directly into local residential neighborhoods, Chan noted.

Addressing rental costs and location strategy, Chan said patients naturally prioritize convenience, steering the group toward major shopping centers, transport nodes, and densely populated residential areas.

Landlords of major shopping malls have demonstrated greater bargaining flexibility, Chan said, citing a recent lease renewal for the group's integrated medical center in Tseung Kwan O that saw rent reduced by 40 percent. Town Health is also planning to open a new clinic of roughly 1,000 square feet at the Metro City Plaza.

Town Health is also advancing projects across its self-owned properties to build long-term competitive advantages, Chan said. The group plans to invest between HK$20 million and HK$30 million to develop gastrointestinal endoscopy and related specialist medical services at its self-owned property in Central, while scouting for additional suitable real estate assets.

Chan also downplayed the impact of residents traveling across the border to the mainland for medical care. Patients with common, mild illnesses rarely travel north specifically for treatment, and many residents still prefer established Hong Kong doctors, he said. 

Cross-border healthcare demand is primarily concentrated in critical illness treatments or diagnostic procedures that face long public waiting times and high private-sector fees in Hong Kong, he pointed out.

While describing healthcare expansion in the Greater Bay Area as an inevitable long-term trend, Chan also said Town Health plans to maintain a measured expansion pace rather than moving aggressively, citing prevailing hurdles in talent recruitment and cross-border regulatory compliance.

 

Town Healthclinicexpansion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Town Health
Town Health posts $12.9 million H1 net profit
FINANCE
26-08-2026 23:33 HKT
A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Head of US travel association sounds alarm on potential expansion of visa bond program
WORLD
12-08-2026 18:11 HKT
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Oman Air, on the tarmac at Muscat International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 13, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Oman Air targets tourists on new Singapore route, eyes North Asia expansion
WORLD
01-07-2026 14:01 HKT
Town Health and Viatris Hong Kong partner to promote early medical consultation
NEWS
05-05-2026 19:45 HKT
The logo of Chinese automaker Hongqi is displayed at a Panavto dealership in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/File Photo
China's Hongqi, once favoured by Mao, eyes Stellantis Spain plant for European expansion
CHINA
28-04-2026 14:08 HKT
Town Health expands affodable care with new North Point medical center
NEWS
13-04-2026 18:04 HKT
Karson Choi.
Town Health back in black with $14.4m profit
FINANCE
27-03-2026 19:20 HKT
Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP Taliban security personnel inspect the site after Pakistani airstrikes hit the Secondary Rehabilitation Services Centre in Kabul on March 17, 2026.
'Many dead': Wounded survivor escaped Kabul clinic strike
WORLD
17-03-2026 16:14 HKT
Debris at the site of an Israeli strike on a building that houses Al-Manar TV offices in Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 3, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel pounds Beirut in expansion of war; Trump demands say over new Iranian leader
WORLD
06-03-2026 20:17 HKT
Town Health offers free medical support, consultations and dispensing services for Tai Po fire victims
NEWS
27-11-2025 17:53 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
22 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.