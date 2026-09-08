logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Nvidia-like Chinese AI chipmaker Moore Threads files for US$1b Hong Kong IPO : report

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Moore Threads
Moore Threads

Moore Threads Technology, dubbed "China's Nvidia", has confidentially filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering after its shares plunged to a new low since its Shanghai listing late last year, according to the International Financing Review. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Despite the recent volatility, the share sale could still raise at least US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) in fresh funding for the graphics processing units maker, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The AI chipmaker said last month that it was actively engaging in discussions with relevant intermediaries about listing, and that the H-shares issuance is subject to shareholder and relevant regulatory approvals.

Moore Threads soared by over 420 percent to 605 yuan in its STAR Market debut in December after raising nearly 8 billion yuan (HK$9.3 billion) from the share sale. The stock closed at around 400 yuan on Tuesday, giving it a market value of 188 billion yuan.

Its shares have more than halved from a record of 941 yuan, but remained 2.5 times above its Shanghai offer price. 

The report indicated that the company plans to allocate the proceeds toward R&D and commercialization, sales network development, strategic investments and acquisitions, as well as general working capital.  

Riding the AI wave, the chipmaker cut its net loss by a whopping 95.7 percent to 11.56 million yuan in the first half of the year from the year prior, as revenue surged by 147 percent to 1.73 billion yuan.

Research and development expenses in the period jumped by 38 percent to 769 million yuan, accounting for over 40 percent of its total costs. 
 

Moore ThreadsIPONvidiaAIchipGPU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bonnie Chan.
International cornerstone investors' proportion of HK IPOs hits multi-year high: Bonnie Chan
FINANCE
1 hour ago
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
ASML to work with major chipmakers to use latest tools for larger chips
FINANCE
3 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China's top court posts guidelines on deepfakes, AI disputes
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.
China's Shenzhen Longsys Electronics slips in gray market
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific, Google expand AI trials to cut climate-warming aircraft contrails
ESG
07-09-2026 16:36 HKT
NaviX Ultra are displayed at the ZTE booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, REUTERS.
ZTE's Nubia to launch world's first AI agent smartphone next week
INNOVATION
07-09-2026 15:30 HKT
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te poses for a group photo at the Taiwan-EU Semiconductor Forum held on the sidelines of the SEMICON Taiwan exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, September 1, 2026. REUTERS
Taiwan flexes chip diplomacy at SEMICON trade show, faces pressure to share AI wealth with allies
FINANCE
07-09-2026 11:00 HKT
A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS
Foxconn expects third-quarter to outperform market expectations on strong AI demand
FINANCE
07-09-2026 10:41 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say
WORLD
05-09-2026 10:41 HKT
The logo of TikTok's parent company ByteDance is seen at its booth during an organised media tour to the Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center in Beijing, China February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
ByteDance secures US$29.6 billion loan in AI push, sources say
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:26 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
22 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.