ZTE's Nubia to launch world's first AI agent smartphone next week

ZTE (0763) subsidiary Nubia will launch its NaviX Ultra smartphone, billed by the company as the world's first AI agent smartphone, at 2pm next Wednesday, September 16.

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The NaviX Ultra, jointly developed by ZTE and ByteDance, features ByteDance's Doubao mobile assistant that can comprehend screen content and simulates human interactions to carry out multi-step tasks across different apps, reports said. It can execute tasks such as searching, comparing prices, filling in forms and making payments based on user instructions.

The device is expected to come in 2GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB versions, with a 12GB+1GB model also possible, mainland media reported. The estimated starting price starts at around 5,000 yuan (HK$5,780), it added.

Meanwhile, it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature LPDDR5X memory with data transfer speeds of 10,667Mbps from ChangXin Memory Technologies, reports said.