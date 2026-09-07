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Foxconn expects third-quarter to outperform market expectations on strong AI demand

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS
A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. REUTERS

Foxconn's third-quarter performance is expected to outperform market expectations given strong AI-related demand, the Taiwanese contract electronics maker said on Saturday, though it offered caution about "volatile" global politics.

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Foxconn, Nvidia's biggest server maker and a major Apple supplier, has been a big beneficiary of the trend towards AI, reporting last month a 35 percent rise in second-quarter profit that beat analyst forecasts.

"In the third quarter, as AI demand continues to grow, and ICT products also enter the peak season of the second half of the year, operations are expected to gradually gain momentum," it said in a statement, referring to information and communication technology.

"Currently, the company's visibility for the third quarter has improved compared to the previous month, with overall performance expected to outperform market expectations," it added, without giving details.

However, Foxconn said it remained necessary to "monitor the impact of the volatile global political and economic situation". It likewise did not elaborate.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts.

It said revenue last month rose 51.98 percent from a year earlier to T$921.8 billion (HK$227.95 billion), the highest amount ever for August and the second month in a row it has exceeded T$900 billion.

Foxconn's shares closed up 3.4 percent on Friday, before the revenue data was released, outperforming the broader market's 1.5 percent gain.

Reuters

FoxconnTaiwanthird quarterAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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