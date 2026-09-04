China shifts Zhangmu crossing point at Nepal border

China will shift its Zhangmu customs inspection site that links the Tibet region to Nepal from Saturday morning, enforcing restrictions on the road leading to the new site, a government notice showed.

The site's modified layout is to optimise customs operations, showed the notice published by Tibet Daily.

The customs inspection site will then extend to the road connecting to a new border crossing point in Nyalam county from 10 a.m. on September 5.

People entering or exiting the site are prohibited from leaving their groups or vehicles or moving around freely.

Travellers are also barred from exchanging or discarding goods or possessions at the site, the notice showed.

The Zhangmu border crossing point was closed in 2015 following an earthquake in Nepal that killed 9,000 people. It was reopened in 2023.