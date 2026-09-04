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CHINA

China shifts Zhangmu crossing point at Nepal border

CHINA
1 hour ago
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An aerial view shows Kerung (Gyirong) – Rasuwa border, a vital trade and travel crossing between China and Nepal following the deadly flash floods and mudslides, as rescue team woks on the Chinese side, as seen from Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An aerial view shows Kerung (Gyirong) – Rasuwa border, a vital trade and travel crossing between China and Nepal following the deadly flash floods and mudslides, as rescue team woks on the Chinese side, as seen from Rasuwa, Nepal, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

China will shift its Zhangmu customs inspection site that links the Tibet region to Nepal from Saturday morning, enforcing restrictions on the road leading to the new site, a government notice showed.

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  • The site's modified layout is to optimise customs operations, showed the notice published by Tibet Daily.

  • The customs inspection site will then extend to the road connecting to a new border crossing point in Nyalam county from 10 a.m. on September 5.

  • People entering or exiting the site are prohibited from leaving their groups or vehicles or moving around freely.

  • Travellers are also barred from exchanging or discarding goods or possessions at the site, the notice showed.

  • The Zhangmu border crossing point was closed in 2015 following an earthquake in Nepal that killed 9,000 people. It was reopened in 2023.

  • Nyalam county is east of Gyirong county in Tibet where a mudslide and floods swept through the Gyirong border crossing point on August 26 killing more than 1,200 people.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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