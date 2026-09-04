Hong Kong shares end higher, Lenovo jumps 6pc

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday, led by tech gains.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 437 points, or 1.74 percent, to 25,650, with a full-day turnover of HK$276.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 2.27 percent to 4,569 points.

Lonovo (0992) jumped 6 percent after it unveiled two new premium AI PCs powered by Nvidia's RTX Spark chips.

Chinese developer Longfor (0960) surged the most among blue chips by 8.4 percent after it reportedly told bondholders that it has prepared sufficient funds to repay a 1.3 billion yuan (HK$1.52 billion) bank loan and a US bond.

Meituan (3690) and Baidu (9888) increased 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent, while Xiaomi (1810) and NetEase went up over 3 percent.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) advanced 2.4 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 0.3 percent to 3,930 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slid 0.79 percent to 13,516 points.