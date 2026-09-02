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FINANCE

US private payrolls growth slows in August, ADP says

FINANCE
35 mins ago
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A "now hiring" sign is displayed outside Taylor Party and Equipment Rentals in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, September 1, 2022. REUTERS
A "now hiring" sign is displayed outside Taylor Party and Equipment Rentals in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, September 1, 2022. REUTERS

US private payrolls increased moderately in August, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday.

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Private employment rose by 38,000 jobs last month after an upwardly revised 46,000 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment would advance by 48,000 after a previously reported rise of 44,000 in July.

The ADP report is jointly developed with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, and was published ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for August on Friday. ADP has been a poor gauge of the BLS' private payrolls estimate.

The BLS reported on Tuesday that there were 1.05 open jobs for every unemployed person in July, little changed from June, consistent with stable labor market conditions.

Private payrolls likely increased by 45,000 jobs in August after rising by 30,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have rebounded by 56,000 jobs last month after a surprise decline of 23,000 in July. The unemployment rate is forecast to be unchanged at 4.1 percent.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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