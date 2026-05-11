GSK to team up with Sino Biopharma for China launch of hepatitis B treatment

GSK said on Monday it had entered into a strategic collaboration with Hong Kong-listed Sino Biopharmaceutical (1177) to accelerate the launch of its hepatitis B treatment bepirovirsen in mainland China.

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Under the agreement, GSK's second deal with a Chinese pharmaceutical group after a US$500 million deal with Jiangsu Hengrui (1276) to develop up to a dozen new medicines, Sino's unit Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical (CTTQ) will purchase bepirovirsen from GSK for an initial term of five and a half years, which is extendable by mutual agreement.

Bepirovirsen is GSK's experimental drug designed to tackle hepatitis B in three ways: by blocking viral DNA replication, lowering hepatitis B surface antigen levels in the blood, and boosting the immune response to help achieve longer-lasting control of the disease.

Reuters