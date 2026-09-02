China never deliberately pursues trade surplus, central bank governor says

China never deliberately pursues a trade surplus and insists on expanding domestic demand and maintaining a high level of opening up to the world, its central bank governor told the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, according to a statement from the bank on Wednesday.
- The two-day G20 meeting in the US concluded on Tuesday.
- A G20 chair's statement said the participants, except China's, agreed that countries should eliminate "non-market policies" that exacerbate imbalances.
- China reported a record trade surplus of nearly US$1.2 trillion in 2025, unnerving trading partners and prompting calls for stronger measures to shield domestic industries from surging Chinese imports.
- The statement from China's central bank quoted its governor, Pan Gongsheng, as saying that all countries need structural reforms to address global trade imbalances.
- Pan said that deficit countries should cut fiscal deficits and boost domestic saving rates while surplus countries should promote consumption and investment growth.
- He attributed rising trade protectionism, generalisation of national security issues and unpredictable policy as key drivers behind worsening global economic imbalance in recent years, the central bank's statement said.
- Trade frictions and protectionism have dragged down the global economy by affecting supply chains, driving up inflation and disrupting market expectations, Pan added.
Reuters