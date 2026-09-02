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FINANCE

AIA launches Wealth Elite 3 plan for high-net-worth customers

FINANCE
39 mins ago
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Hong Kong-based insurer AIA (1299) launched the Wealth Elite Life Insurance Plan 3 (“Wealth Elite 3”), a participating whole-life insurance plan designed for high-net-worth customers, supporting them in establishing structured arrangements for the next generation. 

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The plan offers coverage of over six times the premium, enabling stronger protection leverage from the outset, with a death benefit paid to the designated beneficiaries in the unfortunate event of the insured’s passing. 

The plan's policy split option also allows owners to split a policy into separate policies to support evolving legacy or financial planning needs, enabling more tailored arrangements over time. 

In addition , the Wealth Elite 3 is an eligible life insurance plan under the Policy Reverse Mortgage Program of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation, meaning customers can allocate their policy to be converted into lifetime retirement income through the program.

Wealth Elite 3 incorporates a series of legacy planning features and value -added services, including "First -in-market Future Wishes Arrangement," "Transitional Owner Arrangement," "Contingent Owner designation," etc. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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