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FINANCE

US stock indexes open lower as high yields, oil prices dent sentiment

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, extending a weak run as elevated bond yields and higher oil prices kept investors at bay at the start of a historically weak month for equities.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.3 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 53,083.58. The S&P 500 fell 50.7 points, or 0.66 percent, at the open to 7,635.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 339.2 points, or 1.29 percent, to 26,031.67. with mime type: text/plain

Reuters

S&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqUSstocksWall Street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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