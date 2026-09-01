US stock indexes open lower as high yields, oil prices dent sentiment

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, extending a weak run as elevated bond yields and higher oil prices kept investors at bay at the start of a historically weak month for equities.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.3 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 53,083.58. The S&P 500 fell 50.7 points, or 0.66 percent, at the open to 7,635.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 339.2 points, or 1.29 percent, to 26,031.67. with mime type: text/plain

Reuters