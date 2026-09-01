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FINANCE

China's premier welcomes US firms to expand in China, urges Washington to address Beijing's concerns

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 27th ASEAN-China Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 10, 2024. REUTERS
Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 27th ASEAN-China Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 10, 2024. REUTERS

US firms are welcome to seize opportunities and expand and deepen their presence in the Chinese market, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of the US-China Business Council in Beijing, state agency reported.

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Li said Beijing is willing to actively address reasonable concerns of US companies coming to China and also hopes the US side can take concrete action to address Chinese concerns.

"Given the scale of US-China economic and trade cooperation, it is normal for some differences and frictions to arise. As long as the two sides respect and understand each other and strengthen communication and consultation, solutions can always be found," Li was quoted by Xinhua.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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