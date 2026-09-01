China's premier welcomes US firms to expand in China, urges Washington to address Beijing's concerns

US firms are welcome to seize opportunities and expand and deepen their presence in the Chinese market, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of the US-China Business Council in Beijing, state agency reported.

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Li said Beijing is willing to actively address reasonable concerns of US companies coming to China and also hopes the US side can take concrete action to address Chinese concerns.

"Given the scale of US-China economic and trade cooperation, it is normal for some differences and frictions to arise. As long as the two sides respect and understand each other and strengthen communication and consultation, solutions can always be found," Li was quoted by Xinhua.

Reuters