logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

European Central Bank saw a further hike as likely at July meeting

FINANCE
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers meeting last month thought they would probably need to raise interest rates once more to contain the fallout from the Iran war, the ECB's account of the meeting showed on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The ECB kept interest rates on hold at the July 22-23 meeting, having raised them for the first time in nearly three years in June to show its determination to stop a war-led rise in energy prices from taking root in the economy.

The ECB's account of the meeting showed policymakers were already penciling in a future rate increase, possibly as soon as September.

"While decisions remained data-dependent, another rate hike would likely be necessary unless the inflation outlook improved significantly," the ECB said.

It added its official communication should not yet commit to a hike in September in case the inflation outlook improved.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week these doubts had since been cleared and, with inflation at nearly 3 percent, the Iran conflict still ongoing and the euro zone economy showing signs of resilience, ECB governors were ready to raise the policy rate again, to 2.50 percent from 2.25 percent, on September 9 to 10.

In the account, policymakers twice described their decision to hold rates steady in July as nothing more than a "pause" in rate hikes.

"It was important not to suggest that the pause in rate hikes at the current meeting meant that the end of the tightening cycle had been reached," the ECB said.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said earlier this week data would determine how much further borrowing costs would need to rise.

The latest output data and business surveys showed the euro zone's economy was doing better than expected, suggesting that the ECB's effort to rein in price hikes was not putting undue strain on activity.

Data on Thursday showed banks were increasing their corporate lending at their fastest pace in more than three years at 4.4 percent in July.

Reuters

EuropeanCentralBank

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of online video site Bilibili at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, 2021. REUTERS
Bilibili's first-half net profit more than doubles amid strong advertising revenue
FINANCE
11 mins ago
KATHMANDU, Aug. 26, 2026 (Xinhua) -- Vehicles are pictured with promotional models at the booth of Chinese automaker Dongfeng during the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
China launches year-long auto quality drive, mandates defect recalls
FINANCE
48 mins ago
China Life Insurance. Reuters
China Life lifts interim dividend by 50 percent as profit more than triples
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX may merge GEM with Main Board, introduce Chapter 18D for GEM’s 300 companies
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Prudential reaffirms Chinese mainland visitor demand despite regulatory uncertainty, expects H2 growth
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Shui On's commercial project Hong Shou Fang in Shanghai.
Shui On Land's H1 profit surges 337pc, declares special dividend
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index closes lower on Thursday, China stocks up
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Employees of Chinese ice cream and beverage chain Mixue take a rest outside the company's first Brazilian store ahead of its opening to the public, marking the brand's arrival in South America amid a fresh tide of Chinese investment, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mixue's net profit drops 15pc in H1, shares slide 12pc
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Zhongji Innolights' debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Chinese optical part maker Zhongji Innolight raises extra $7.94b via greenshoe option
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Christopher Smith.
Blockchain network chief executive warns of cybersecurity risks as Q-Day looms
FINANCE
5 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
14 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
26-08-2026 16:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.