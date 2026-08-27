logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China launches year-long auto quality drive, mandates defect recalls

FINANCE
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
KATHMANDU, Aug. 26, 2026 (Xinhua) -- Vehicles are pictured with promotional models at the booth of Chinese automaker Dongfeng during the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
KATHMANDU, Aug. 26, 2026 (Xinhua) -- Vehicles are pictured with promotional models at the booth of Chinese automaker Dongfeng during the 18th NADA Auto Show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 25, 2026. Nepal's 18th NADA Auto Show kicked off here on Tuesday, bringing together more than 50 vehicle brands. Organized by the NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, the five-day exhibition features around 200 stalls displaying four-wheelers, two-wheelers, auto parts and related services. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Chinese regulators on Thursday ordered automakers to file proactive recall plans for any defects uncovered in self-audits, as part of a year-long campaign to improve vehicle quality and safety in the world's largest auto market.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tesla and eight Chinese electric vehicle makers on August 21 announced fixes affecting a combined 4.3 million vehicles in China's largest-ever automotive recall, prompted by safety concerns involving emergency door-release mechanisms.

Under the campaign, automakers are required to conduct comprehensive inspections of product quality, reliability, durability and the testing and validation of new technologies across their operations and key suppliers. They must submit reports to local authorities by the end of 2026, according to a joint statement issued by the market regulator and the ministries of industry, public security, and environment.

Companies must promptly file recall plans with the market regulator and carry out voluntary recalls of defective products. Local authorities need to tighten oversight and ensure rigorous safety validation before introducing new vehicle technologies.

The audits will also scrutinize the safety of advanced driver-assistance and autonomous-driving systems, as well as automakers' capabilities in areas including functional safety, cybersecurity, data security, software updates, incident monitoring and emergency response.

The latest measures signal China's increasingly assertive approach to auto-safety regulation.

As domestic demand weakens amid a broader slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, China's auto industry has shifted its focus from defending market share through a prolonged price war to improving product quality and long-term competitiveness.

In a separate industry initiative issued shortly after the official mandate, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers warned that "irrational competition" could erode production consistency and product safety, undermining the sector's high-quality development.

Reuters
 

automarketChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Flags with the Novo Nordisk logo flutter outside their Danish company's offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 26, 2023. (Reuters)
China's drug regulator accepts Novo Nordisk's application for oral Wegovy
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at US$26.5 billion, sources say
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Workers build vehicles on the production line at Nio's car assembly plant in Hefei, China, April 25, 2025. REUTERS
China's industrial profit growth cools as AI-linked sectors outpace
FINANCE
10 hours ago
logo
(Video) Xi calls for all-out rescue as Nepal mudslide swamps the border area
CHINA
26-08-2026 20:05 HKT
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
China's SenseTime posts first profit of 617 million yuan since listing on AI rally
FINANCE
26-08-2026 17:27 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
INNOVATION
26-08-2026 16:38 HKT
The logo of PwC is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Hong Kong court says Evergrande liquidators can pursue claim from PwC International
FINANCE
26-08-2026 16:19 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping (R) speaks during a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao town, Hainan province April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Bill Gates, alarmed by AI, has policy ideas he wants to discuss with China's Xi Jinping
WORLD
26-08-2026 16:18 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
China's Xi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Egypt, ministry says
CHINA
26-08-2026 16:07 HKT
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
14 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
26-08-2026 16:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.