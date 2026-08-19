logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Unitree Robotics' Shanghai IPO debut jumps 629 percent, valuing the company at 61 bln yuan

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026. AFP
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026. AFP

Unitree Robotics, one of the Six Little Dragons of Hangzhou, saw its shares rally 6 times on its Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market debut on Wednesday, bringing the company's valuation to 61 billion yuan (HK$70.94 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hangzhou-based humanoid and quadruped robot maker, which is the first humanoid robot manufacturer to list on the mainland, rose 629 percent to trade at 1,100 yuan apiece, compared with its offer price of 150.8 yuan. That translates to a paper gain of 474,600 per 500 shares. The market capitalization reached 444.9 billion yuan.

Based on the offering price and a post-issuance total share capital of over 400 million shares, the valuation at the time of the offering was approximately 61 billion yuan. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by more than 5,500 times, making the shares far harder to secure than those of memory chip giant ChangXin Memory Technologies, which listed earlier.

According to the company's prospectus, Unitree Technology chairman Wang Xingxing directly holds approximately 86.71 million shares, representing about 21.4 percent of the total share capital after the offering. Prior to the offering, he also indirectly held about 9.5 percent of the company’s shares through the equity incentive platform Shanghai Yuyi.

In other words, Wang Xingxing’s combined direct and indirect shareholding is approximately 30 percent, with a market value exceeding 100 billion yuan, making him the richest person born in the 1990s. According to the 2025 list of post-90s entrepreneurs published by New Fortune magazine, Insta360 founder Liu Jingkang was previously the new richest post-90s individual with a net worth of 20.2 billion yuan.

Unitree RoboticsShanghaiIPOhumanoid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Anthropic prepares to give CEO Dario Amodei extra voting power ahead of IPO, the Information reports
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
A staff member places a Unitree's R1 humanoid robot back in its seat at a Unitree store in Beijing, China, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Unitree crypto futures sees over 300pc upside from offer price, indicated valuation tops US$40b
FINANCE
15 hours ago
People watch humanoid robots dance at the Unitree booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Unitree swings to profit of 274m yuan in H1
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Precilasers.
Precilasers Shanghai debut smashes records with 480,000 yuan profit per allocation
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Shein targets US$2 billion Hong Kong IPO this week at US$26-27 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
18-08-2026 11:35 HKT
Robots of Unitree Robotics company are displayed at the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris on June 17, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree to list in Shanghai on August 19
FINANCE
17-08-2026 20:53 HKT
A view of the ChangXin Memory Technologies headquarters at Konggang Industrial Park in Hefei, eastern China's Anhui province on July 27, 2026. AFP
China's memory chip giant CXMT hit fresh record, up 6 times from IPO
FINANCE
17-08-2026 20:22 HKT
Unitree Robotics' new humanoid robot Superman. Unitree Robotics
Unitree Robotics unveils new humanoid robot 'Superman' that can jump 2m high
INNOVATION
17-08-2026 19:36 HKT
Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies clears HK listing hearing
FINANCE
17-08-2026 18:05 HKT
Robotera.
China's Robotera eyes Hong Kong IPO to raise up to US$1b
FINANCE
17-08-2026 16:57 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 22:38 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.