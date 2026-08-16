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Alibaba's AI model Qwen tops global downloads ahead of Meta, Google

FINANCE
58 mins ago
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A logo of Alibaba AI product QWen is pictured during a tour at the Alibaba office in Beijing on April 1, 2026.
A logo of Alibaba AI product QWen is pictured during a tour at the Alibaba office in Beijing on April 1, 2026.

Alibaba (9988)'s open-source AI model Qwen has recorded over 3 billion downloads worldwide over the past six months, surpassing Meta, Alphabet-Goggle 's parent company and mainland firms, being the world's most-downloaded AI models.

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Alibaba stated that Qwen had open-sourced more than 460 models, generating over 300,000 derivative models across its ecosystem.

According to a recently published report by AI platform Hugging Face, Qwen's download volumes make them one of the largest foundations in the open-source AI landscape. And the app's model is likely to be further fine-tuned and deployed by developers. 

Besides Alibaba, mainland AI model developers include Moonshot AI, DeepSeek, and MiniMax (0100) are publishing open-source models, with strategies such as lower costs, open weights, and easier modifications for developers, aiming to broaden user base.

Yu Yan Pui

AlibabaQwenAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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