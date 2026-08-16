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Nvidia eyes investing US$3 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal, Information says

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS

Nvidia is in talks to invest as much as US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion) in SB Energy, a SoftBank Group subsidiary developing a massive planned Ohio data center project for OpenAI, the Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

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Here are some details:

  • The proposed investment is part of Nvidia's talks with OpenAI and SB Energy on providing around US$100 billion in credit support for the planned Ohio data center campus, the report said.

  • Nvidia has discussed investing half of the US$3 billion when the Ohio project deal is signed and the other half as part of SB Energy's planned initial public offering, according to the Information.

  • Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia and SB Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

  • SB Energy is aiming to go public as soon as next month and could raise at least US$5 billion in the IPO, the report added.

  • SB Energy, which is also backed by OpenAI, develops large-scale power and data center infrastructure projects. Founded in 2019, the company is building several data center campuses to support rising demand tied to AI workloads.

  • The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that Nvidia has revised its plans to support a proposed OpenAI data center project in Ohio and is now expected to initially guarantee less than US$120 billion, down from the US$250 billion previously discussed.

Reuters

NvidiachipSN Energydata centerSoftBankOpenAIAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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