South Korea unveils future technology drivers, targets moon landing by 2030

South Korea unveiled on Wednesday an ambitious technology strategy centred on seven projects ranging from nuclear energy and quantum computing to space and biotechnology, as the country seeks to secure new growth engines beyond semiconductors and AI.

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The "Seven Major SEED" initiative, announced at a Blue House meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, brings together goals including commercial deployment of indigenous small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2035, a moon landing by 2030, development of a domestic 100-qubit quantum computer by 2029 and commercialisation of brain-computer interface products by 2035.

Lee said South Korea should use the opportunity created by a boom in the semiconductor industry and the rapid expansion of AI to prepare the country's next growth drivers before they emerge.

"The seven SEED projects we are discussing today will become next-generation growth engines and core strategic national assets," Lee said.

The initiative covers SMRs, fusion energy, next-generation renewable energy, quantum technology, space and aviation, advanced biotechnology, and critical minerals and materials supply chains, according to Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon.

The plan comes as South Korea grapples with a shrinking working-age population and slowing potential growth, while competing to secure an edge in emerging technologies increasingly viewed as critical to economic competitiveness and national security.

"We will help these seeds grow and build a South Korea that no one can rival in 10 or 20 years," Bae said.

TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

Under the strategy, South Korea aims to commercialise a domestically developed SMR by 2035 and begin construction of non-light-water SMRs in the 2030s, while also pursuing fusion-based electricity generation in the late 2030s.

The renewable energy component includes plans to develop ultra-efficient solar cells, advanced offshore wind technologies, hydrogen production systems and AI-based power-grid technologies, according to a government press release.

In quantum technology, the government aims to develop a domestic error-corrected 100-qubit quantum processor by 2029 and become the world's leading quantum-chip manufacturing nation by 2035.

The space programme includes a domestic moon landing mission in 2030, a second lunar lander mission in 2032 and construction of an independent low-Earth-orbit satellite communications network by 2035.

The government also plans to develop technologies related to space data centres and support South Korean participation in next-generation commercial aircraft programmes.

In biotechnology, South Korea aims to establish an AI-bio infrastructure by 2030 and commercialise brain-computer interface products by 2035, while supporting AI-driven drug discovery, autonomous laboratories and advanced gene and cell therapies.

The supply-chain component includes measures to expand domestic processing and recycling of critical minerals, increase strategic stockpiles, diversify sourcing and invest 10 trillion won (US$7.1 billion) in materials, parts and equipment technologies by 2030.

Officials also said a public-private task force would be created to help accelerate commercialisation through regulatory reforms.

"Whether we become leaders enjoying unlimited opportunities or followers exposed to the risk of falling behind depends on our choice," Lee said.

Reuters