logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

North Korea fires missile ahead of major US-South Korea drills

WORLD
12 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests in North Korea, June 25, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests in North Korea, June 25, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday toward the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast, South Korean and Japanese authorities said, days ahead of major joint military exercises by Seoul and Washington long denounced by Pyongyang.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The missile was launched from the Wonsan area on North Korea's east coast at around 6 a.m. (2100 GMT Tuesday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, six days after North Korea fired another ballistic missile from the same area.

The launch comes ahead of South Korean and U.S. military drills, dubbed Ulchi Freedom Shield, scheduled for August 17 to 27, aimed at countering Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and weapons capabilities.

Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said the launch was likely part of North Korea's existing weapons development schedule, but the timing could also have been selected to send a message ahead of the U.S.-South Korean exercises.

"Even if it was a test of a weapon under development, choosing when to conduct it requires a political decision," Hong said.

South Korean authorities said North Korea also fired a ballistic missile from Wonsan on August 6, but Pyongyang did not report that launch in state media. Hong said that test may have failed to achieve its intended objective.

North Korea has conducted a series of tests this year, including short-range ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and other tactical weapons.

Wednesday's launch was its 11th suspected ballistic missile test in 2026, according to South Korean assessments.

South Korean and Japanese defence authorities said the missile flew around 700 km (435 miles). The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not identify Wednesday's weapon as a short-range ballistic missile, saying authorities were conducting a detailed analysis of its specifications.

The omission leaves open the question of what type of missile it was, analysts said. Ballistic missiles with ranges of 300 km to 1,000 km are generally classified as short-range.

Hong said the range, trajectory and launch site suggested it may have been a type of hypersonic missile, though a submarine-launched missile was also possible.

There was no immediate statement from Pyongyang on the launch.

CONDEMNATION AND HEIGHTENED TENSIONS

South Korea and Japan both condemned the launch.

"Japan lodged a strong protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing and strongly condemned the action," Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters.

On Tuesday, North Korean state media condemned Japan's latest defence white paper as a document aimed at reviving militarism, saying Tokyo was using what it called an unfounded portrayal of Pyongyang as a security threat to justify an arms buildup.

South Korea's Office of National Security convened an emergency meeting and expressed concern over North Korea's continued ballistic-missile launches following the August 6 firing. It urged Pyongyang to halt provocations that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions.

South Korea's military said it was maintaining readiness to respond "overwhelmingly" to any provocation under its combined defence posture with the United States.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it was consulting closely with allies and partners, adding that its initial assessment was that the launch posed no immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to its allies.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow used North Korean ballistic missiles during a Russian attack that killed seven workers at a steel plant in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Reuters

North KoreamissilesUSSouth Koreadrills

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
US consumer prices increase as expected in July
FINANCE
3 hours ago
An electronic screen shows South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in the Hana Bank headquarters. AFP
S Korea to tighten ETF, ETN spreads and expand mock trading to single-stock leveraged products from Aug 19
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A satellite imagery shows Bab el Mandeb Strait, July 12, 2026. Nasa Worldview/Handout via REUTERS
Four crew, two rescuers killed in Red Sea attack; US strikes ship in Gulf of Oman
WORLD
6 hours ago
People wait for a bus on a hot day in Seoul on August 7, 2026. (Photo by Greg Baker / AFP)
South Korea unveils future technology drivers, targets moon landing by 2030
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026.
Trump administration finalizes ownership reporting exemption for US firms
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of major US-South Korea military drills
WORLD
15 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as investors weigh report of fresh U.S.-Iran peace deal
FINANCE
11-08-2026 21:41 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean chip funds drew US$10 billion in leveraged ETF flows last week
FINANCE
11-08-2026 15:13 HKT
A sample of rare earth materials is displayed at the rare earth research and processing center of Australian mining company Viridis Mining and Minerals during a visit of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, as the European Union is turning to Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify critical mineral supplies, in Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, June 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
China's rare earth exports to Japan plunge 51pc for first half: Nikkei
FINANCE
11-08-2026 11:58 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.