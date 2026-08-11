China Tower net profit soars 30 pc to 7.49 bn yuan for first half of the year

China Tower (0788) saw a net profit of 7.49 billion yuan (HK$8.71 billion) for the first half of the year, a 30 percent leap from last year.

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It declared an interim dividend per share of 19.122 fen.

The company posted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 30.25 billion yuan for the period, a decrease of over 11 percent.

Operating revenue was down by 1.8 percent at 48.7 billion yuan, in which telecommunications service providers dropped by 5 percent to 40.36 billion yuan; and revenue from tower business was 35.26 billion yuan, down by 6.7 percent.

Meanwhile, revenue from indoor distributed antenna system business was 5.09 billion yuan, up by 9.2 percent.

Looking ahead, China Tower will focus on strengthening core capabilities and competitiveness, further deepening resource sharing and improving operating efficiency.