logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Japan's economy minister offers sanguine view on inflation

FINANCE
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS

Japan has seen only moderate rises in consumer prices so far with the pass-through of higher costs from the Middle East conflict remaining limited, Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Tuesday, offering a sanguine view on inflationary risks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The assessment contrasts with that of the Bank of Japan, which last weekissued its strongest warning to date on the risks of inflation overshooting its 2 percent target.

"The overall consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, showing only moderate rises," Kiuchi told a news conference, when asked about the BOJ's warning.

"We do need to be vigilant to the possibility that costs could be gradually passed onto food and other consumer goods from summer through autumn," he added.

But average real wages are expected to increase nearly 1 percent during the current fiscal year ending in March 2027, Kiuchi said, stressing the government's focus on cushioning the hit to households from rising inflation through fuel subsidies.

"We hope the BOJ continues to guide appropriate policy to stably and sustainably achieve its 2 percent inflation target," said Kiuchi, who is known as an advocate of loose monetary policy.

Kiuchi has attended the BOJ's recent policy meetings including last week and in June, when the central bank raised interest rates to a 31-year high of 1 percent.

At the June meeting, Kiuchi said the BOJ must be held accountable for its decision and respond nimbly if the economy faced "extreme volatility," a summary of opinions at the meeting showed, remarks markets saw as signalling the government's reservations over the central bank's rate-hike plans.

Reuters


 

JapaneconomyinflationBOJ

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
FINANCE
18 hours ago
BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
BOJ says global AI demand could have sticky inflationary effect
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen leaps, stocks and bonds drop as Japan confirms joint intervention with US
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Japan confirms joint yen intervention with US, signals readiness for more action
FINANCE
03-08-2026 10:19 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say
FINANCE
02-08-2026 14:28 HKT
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's July core inflation accelerates as MidEast conflict broadens price pressures
FINANCE
31-07-2026 10:57 HKT
People shop at a Costco store in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., January 16, 2026. Brendan McDermid
US economic growth slows in second quarter, but domestic demand robust
FINANCE
30-07-2026 20:53 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China's top leaders pledge incremental measures to support economy
FINANCE
30-07-2026 15:57 HKT
All 200 HK travelers from 15 tour groups safe after Kyushu quake
NEWS
29-07-2026 17:09 HKT
Debris is strewn at the damaged Aeon Mall shopping centre, where an explosion occurred after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Kashima Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
After the quake came the blast: Inside Japan's shopping mall disaster
WORLD
29-07-2026 15:57 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
20 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time
NEWS
03-08-2026 05:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.