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FINANCE

Nissin Foods' operating profit rises 28.1 pc to 1.68 billion yen

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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Nissin Foods Holdings president Koki Ando, a son of instant noodle inventor Momofuku Ando, looks at a display of instant noodle packages from various countries at the opening of a cup noodle museum in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on September 17, 2011. Japan's Nissin Foods opened a cup noodle museum on September 17 charting the history of the speedy snack where visitors even get the chance to create their own tasty version. About 500 adults and children queued up before the museum opened in the port city of Yo
Nissin Foods Holdings president Koki Ando, a son of instant noodle inventor Momofuku Ando, looks at a display of instant noodle packages from various countries at the opening of a cup noodle museum in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on September 17, 2011. Japan's Nissin Foods opened a cup noodle museum on September 17 charting the history of the speedy snack where visitors even get the chance to create their own tasty version. About 500 adults and children queued up before the museum opened in the port city of Yo

Japanese instant noodle maker Nissin Foods(1475)'s second quarter operating profit increased 28.1 percent to 1.68 billion yen (HK$83.5 million) year-on-year, while the company did not disclose net profit.

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Its second quarter revenue was 18.9 billion yen, up 13.8 percent.

Their first half revenue increased 1.97 percent to 41.6 billion yen compared with the same period last year.

The company said the Chinese mainland market remains their principal contributor. And in Hong Kong, their sales keep resilient despite the rising trend of cross-border consumption in the Greater Bay Area.

The company stated they have continued to promote premium bag-type noodles and expand non-noodle businesses, including frozen foods and snacks.

Yu Yan Pui
 

NissinFoodsJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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