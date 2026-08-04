Nissin Foods' operating profit rises 28.1 pc to 1.68 billion yen

Japanese instant noodle maker Nissin Foods(1475)'s second quarter operating profit increased 28.1 percent to 1.68 billion yen (HK$83.5 million) year-on-year, while the company did not disclose net profit.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its second quarter revenue was 18.9 billion yen, up 13.8 percent.

Their first half revenue increased 1.97 percent to 41.6 billion yen compared with the same period last year.

The company said the Chinese mainland market remains their principal contributor. And in Hong Kong, their sales keep resilient despite the rising trend of cross-border consumption in the Greater Bay Area.

The company stated they have continued to promote premium bag-type noodles and expand non-noodle businesses, including frozen foods and snacks.

Yu Yan Pui

