logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Tiny light, big dream: Harvesting power from soil in Japan

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP This picture taken on May 9, 2026 shows battery cells inside the "Ku-An" test lab in Hitachi-ota, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP This picture taken on May 9, 2026 shows battery cells inside the "Ku-An" test lab in Hitachi-ota, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Glinting in the night, halfway up a hill in Japan, the greenhouse-like "Ku-An" test lab is lit by electricity harnessed from 1,500 wooden boxes of soil and compost.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Designer Satoshi Nakagawa has long battled sceptics, but believes that the technology powering the 800 LEDs has a role to play in solving humanity's energy conundrum.

And, failing that, it at least looks nice -- and gets people thinking.

"As the population moves toward 10 billion, energy issues will become just as critical as food issues," said Nakagawa, chief executive of design firm Tripod Design.

"Even if it's just a small contribution, I want people to be able to produce their own electricity using the soil around them," the Japanese product designer and engineer told AFP.

The 72-year-old said he has pioneered "micropower collection (MPC)" -- a way to source tiny dribbles of electrical current from everything from wine to French bread.

His system uses the same mechanism as the voltaic pile, the world's first electrical battery giving a continuous current invented in 1799 by Alessandro Volta.

It involves inserting electrodes made of materials such as zinc and copper into substances that contain moisture or ions, and then collecting the small but steady electrical currents.

Within eyeshot of the glass-covered "Ku-An", which he has rigged up in the remote town of Hitachi-ota, is "Lu-An", which opened last year.

"Lu-An" has some 2,000 plastic cylinders of soil and compost to give 100 watts of output, enough to power a rice cooker and other appliances.

Nakagawa said the technology could be applied, for example, in places without power, including after natural disasters.

It could also provide enough electricity for off-grid devices requiring little power, such as sensors to detect pest damage to farmland, overflowing rivers, landslides or even burglar alarms.

Once installed, the technology produces no carbon dioxide, and unlike other renewables such as solar or wind power is not weather-dependent, Nakagawa said.

 

- 'Move our emotions' -

 

Prototype products include a "stand-alone node" -- a bollard-like object powered by soil which enables data communication with a satellite.

He has also used the technology for art installations with flexible rods that, when speared into the ground, have tips that glow in the dark like fireflies on tall grass.

Professional engineers have said Nakagawa's products can be aesthetically pleasing and thought-provoking, but that his system is not practical.

"Its output is significantly inferior compared with regular batteries or car batteries," said Masayuki Nakao, engineering professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, who has known Nakagawa for years.

"But what is notable about Mr Nakagawa's works is that the light that he creates has the power to move our emotions. People are moved by it when they see the light. They are beautiful," said Nakao.

Nakagawa has shrugged off his sceptics and said engineers must build new products that benefit from MPC.

"I say it's micro power, so we have to think about what micro power can do," he said.

"We should look at the combination of various energy-harvesting technologies as crucial to our overall energy strategy," he said.

"Possibility is without limit."

AFP

Harvesting powersoilJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome before a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns of new military options over Japan's strike capabilities
WORLD
8 hours ago
Scott Bessent attends a media interview at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2026. REUTERS
US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Will do whatever it takes to support Japan
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Nissin Foods Holdings president Koki Ando, a son of instant noodle inventor Momofuku Ando, looks at a display of instant noodle packages from various countries at the opening of a cup noodle museum in Yokohama, suburban Tokyo, on September 17, 2011. Japan's Nissin Foods opened a cup noodle museum on September 17 charting the history of the speedy snack where visitors even get the chance to create their own tasty version. About 500 adults and children queued up before the museum opened in the port city of Yo
Nissin Foods' operating profit rises 28.1 pc to 1.68 billion yen
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
Japan may not have intervened in FX market on Monday despite yen's surge, BOJ data suggests
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A copy of Japan's latest defence white paper with an anime-style cover in this illustration picture taken in Tokyo, Japan, August 4, 2026. (Reuters)
Japan casts military buildup as path to economic prosperity
WORLD
04-08-2026 14:36 HKT
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's economy minister offers sanguine view on inflation
FINANCE
04-08-2026 11:21 HKT
BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
BOJ says global AI demand could have sticky inflationary effect
FINANCE
03-08-2026 16:36 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen leaps, stocks and bonds drop as Japan confirms joint intervention with US
FINANCE
03-08-2026 13:32 HKT
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
Japan confirms joint yen intervention with US, signals readiness for more action
FINANCE
03-08-2026 10:19 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say
FINANCE
02-08-2026 14:28 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.