Deepseek’s API to see significant price hike in near future

DeepSeek announced on Thursday plans for a significant price hike for all its Application Programming Interface in the near future, advising developers to manage their usage prudently and control their spending, mainland media reported.

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The Hangzhou-based company's API pricing currently uses separate charges for "input tokens" and "output tokens," with different prices for "cache hits" and "cache misses."

Analysts believe that DeepSeek's price hike indicates the imminent release of its V4-Pro official version, which will impact overall computing power utilization.

The announcement comes three weeks after DeepSeek first introduced its time-of-day differentiated pricing plans in mid-July

According to OpenRouter, from July 27th to August 2nd, DeepSeek V4 Flash processed 7.22 trillion tokens in a single week, ranking first globally in AI model usage.



