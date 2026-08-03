China's tax authorities reportedly impose 20% levy on offshore insurance policy gains

Chinese tax authorities have begun to enforce a 20% personal income tax on gains from offshore insurance policies, including dividends and interest on prepaid premiums, according to a report by Caixin, triggering sharp sell-offs in financial stocks linked to Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move closes a long-standing regulatory loophole and has already sparked significant market reactions. HSBC's London-listed shares dropped as much as 7%, while Prudential slid over 12% and Standard Chartered fell more than 5%. The measure is expected to affect insurers heavily reliant on mainland visitors purchasing policies in Hong Kong.

The tax enforcement is made possible by data sharing under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), giving authorities access to details of overseas policies. Analysts at Jefferies noted the policy could weaken the appeal of Hong Kong insurance products compared to domestic ones, but may also reduce concerns that the authorities might eventually ban offshore insurance sales entirely.

The move is seen as part of Beijing's broader effort to tighten control over cross-border capital flows, following earlier reports that some banks had suspended account openings for mainland clients seeking overseas investments.