ByteDance founder tells staff to avoid AI distillation, The Paper reports 

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has told the Chinese internet giant's staff to avoid improving its AI models by distilling rival systems, even at the expense of some short-term gains, China's state-backed outlet The Paper reported on Thursday.
Known as model distillation, the method uses the outputs of a powerful AI system to train or improve a smaller model and has become a flashpoint in an intensifying tech race between China and the United States.
- Zhang told a recent internal ByteDance meeting that AI development requires "long-termism and delayed gratification, rather than using others' output to achieve short-term leaderboard rankings," The Paper said, citing sources within the company.
- ByteDance should be willing to "sacrifice some short-term gains for long-term goals," Zhang told the company's Seed AI research team, according to the report.
Zhang says AI distillation interferes with genuine long-term technological breakthroughs, The Paper said.
- There's fierce competition among Chinese developers to push out cheaper and more powerful AI models.
- Washington and leading US AI firms have accused Chinese rivals of using the distillation technique to extract capabilities from proprietary models.
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Chinese companies could face financial sanctions or placement on US trade blacklists, while Beijing accused Washington of "AI hegemonism" and threatened countermeasures.
Reuters