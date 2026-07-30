PCCW’s loss narrows to $276 mn for first half of 2026

PCCW’s (0008) loss narrowed by 38 percent to HK$276 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from HK$445 million in the same period of 2025, driven by lower finance costs and higher contribution from associates and investment.

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The interim dividend remained 9.77 HK cents per ordinary share.

Revenue grew 7 percent to HK$20.2 billion. Free TV & related business revenue grew by 8 percent to HK$370 million, benefiting from strong advertising performance driven by the exclusive broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with NowTV.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 3 percent to HK$6.18 billion, mainly driven by HKT's solid performance and improved operational efficiency.