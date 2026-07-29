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FINANCE

Allied Gold's US$4 billion sale to China's Zijin collapses, lands US$295 million investment

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Zijin Mining sign at the company's booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual mining conference in Toronto, Ontario, in March 3. Photo by REUTERS
A Zijin Mining sign at the company's booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual mining conference in Toronto, Ontario, in March 3. Photo by REUTERS

Zijin Gold (2259) and Allied Gold scrapped a planned C$5.5 billion (HK$30.61 billion) buyout of the Canadian miner, with the Chinese company instead taking a 9.2 percent stake for about US$295 million (HK$2.3 billion).

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US-listed shares of Allied Gold were down nearly 15 percent in premarket trading.

The companies said on Wednesday they mutually agreed to let the July 29 deadline expire, as there was "no reasonable likelihood" the remaining conditions would be met within a reasonable period.

Allied also cited broader external factors affecting cross-border transactions of this scale, but did not provide further details.

The Canadian firm operates gold mines and development projects in Ivory Coast, Mali and Ethiopia, while Zijin Gold has mining operations across Asia, Africa, Australia and South America.

The companies announced the deal in January, when Zijin agreed to acquire Allied for C$44 per share.

ZIJIN REMAINS INVESTOR

Zijin agreed to subscribe for about 12.8 million newly issued Allied shares at C$32.55 per share in a private placement for the 9.2 percent stake, with the transaction expected to close on or about August 10.

Allied said it expects to use the proceeds to advance growth initiatives, including completing and ramping up the Kurmuk mine in Ethiopia, expanding the Sadiola mine in Mali, increasing production at its Ivory Coast operations and funding exploration across its business.

Reuters

Zijin GoldAllied Gold

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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