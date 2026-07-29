ASMPT stock slumps about seven percent after earning release

Chipmaker ASMPT (0522) shares once declined 9.6 percent on Wednesday, despite the release reporting its first-half net profit attributable to shareholders surged 169 percent to HK$583.5 million.

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ASMPT's shares closed at HK$136.9, fell 1.86 percent.

For the first half of 2026, ASMPT reported revenue of HK$8.9 million, up 42.5 percent year-on-year, and declared an interim dividend of HK$0.97 per share.

ASMPT stated that the three-quarter revenue is expected to range between US$630 million (HK$4.91 billion) and US$690 million, representing a 46.3 percent year-on-year rise, exceeding market expectation. Total new orders in the third quarter are anticipated to record high single-digit sequential growth, driven by advanced packaging 'Thermo Compression Bonding' and Photonics for AI infrastructure.

ASMPT chief executive Robin Gerard Ng Cher Tat said the company had secured orders of more than 50 chip-to-chip packaging systems. He described the second-quarter results as 'very solid," with all key financial metrics recording positive growth both quarter-on-quarter and year-on year.

He stressed that the boom driven by artificial intelligence is not a short-term fad but a long-term structural demand. However, the average delivery time for equipment has been extended due to tight component supply, from about six months to between six and nine months.

Yu Yan Pui

