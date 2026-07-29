China criticises US bans on imports of Chinese robots

China opposes US measures including new bans targeting imports of Chinese robots and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its companies' rights and interests, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

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"China has always firmly opposed the US in overstretching the concept of national security and suppressing Chinese enterprises," said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a regular press briefing. Such protectionist measures will only hurt US companies and consumers, she added.

The Trump administration had on Tuesday unveiled bans that target Chinese robots as well as power inverter imports, seeking to protect the US AI build out from national security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.

Reuters