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FINANCE

Shanghai holds compliance guidance meeting with automakers including Tesla, BYD

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Shanghai authorities said on Wednesday they convened major automakers, dealer groups, and internet platforms to reinforce compliance requirements as part of a campaign to regulate online information dissemination in the automotive sector.

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The meeting, organised Tuesday by several city authorities—including the cyberspace, commerce, and market regulators—was attended by 15 major automakers.

These included SAIC Motor, Tesla, BYD (1211), Xiaomi (810), Xpeng (9868), Nio (9866), and Li Auto (2015), as well as more than 80 dealer groups, a statement showed.

Internet platforms, including Bilibili (9626) and Xiaohongshu, were also summoned to the meeting.

In the meeting, Shanghai's market regulator clarified rules on pricing compliance covering manufacturing, pricing strategies, and vehicle sales.

Authorities urged automakers and dealers to conduct self-inspections and resist improper online marketing practices, a statement from Shanghai's cyberspace administration said.

They also called on internet platforms to strengthen content reviews and the handling of corporate infringement complaints, while pledging to step up the rectification campaign and improve the online information environment surrounding the auto industry.

Reuters

 

ChinacarTeslacomplianceonline informationBYDautomotive

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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