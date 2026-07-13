Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff

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In South Korea, a job or partner at Samsung, SK Hynix is the new 'A+' catch
23-06-2026 09:59 HKT
China issues five-year employment plan, vows to keep job market stable
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
Most of China's automakers see growth in deliveries in May
01-06-2026 16:23 HKT
XPeng Q1 loss widens to 1.78b yuan
28-05-2026 17:34 HKT
From black to red: Li Auto records loss of 2.29bln yuan in Q1
28-05-2026 17:05 HKT
'My job is going': UK workers squeezed out by AI
27-05-2026 14:04 HKT
StanChart CEO seeks to reassure staff over AI-linked job cuts
20-05-2026 17:31 HKT
China's Chery hopes to enter US market at 'suitable' time
20-05-2026 14:20 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast
12-07-2026 17:44 HKT