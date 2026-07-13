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FINANCE

Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff

FINANCE
8 mins ago
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Cars are parked in front of the Zwickau Volkswagen Plant on July 9, 2026 at the Zwickau, eastern Germany. Volkswagen workers staged protests nationwide on July 9 as unions warned of "major conflict" if the struggling German car giant pushes ahead with what could be the global auto industry's biggest restructuring. (Photo by Jens SCHLER / AFP)
Cars are parked in front of the Zwickau Volkswagen Plant on July 9, 2026 at the Zwickau, eastern Germany. Volkswagen workers staged protests nationwide on July 9 as unions warned of "major conflict" if the struggling German car giant pushes ahead with what could be the global auto industry's biggest restructuring. (Photo by Jens SCHLER / AFP)

Volkswagen could cut around 50,000 additional jobs based on calculations aimed at bringing the carmaker into line with the cost competitiveness of other companies, CEO Oliver Blume told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

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After already agreeing to 50,000 job cuts across the group, including its Porsche and Audi subsidiaries, the company must work on reducing costs further, having calculated a cost disadvantage versus comparable companies of 20 percent, Blume said.

This means a "theoretical deduction" of another 50,000 jobs worldwide, according to the memo.

"We are currently assessing across all brands, companies and regions how many adjustments are actually necessary and feasible," Blume said in the document.

Reuters

Volkswagenlayoffcarjob

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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