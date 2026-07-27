Tsim Sha Tsui Grade A offices vacancy rate falls further to 6.7 pc

Vacancy rate for Grade A offices in Tsim Sha Tsui fell by a further 0.4 percentage points to 6.7 percent at the end of June, according to real estate service firm JLL.

Tsim Sha Tsui, together with Central, recorded the most significant improvements in both vacancy rates and rents among the major office submarkets.

Tsim Sha Tsui’s vacancy rate peaked at 11.2 percent in September 2022. However, supported by growing wealth inflows from mainland China, leasing activity from the insurance and wealth management sectors has rebounded, driving demand for office space in the district. As a result, vacancy rates in Tsim Sha Tsui have improved since 2025.

“We expect vacancy rates in the district to continue declining in the second half of the year, as the district is well positioned to benefit from spillover demand from Central," said JLL co-chief executive Alex Barnes.

Overall Grade A office rents rose by 0.1 percent month-on-month, according to JLL. Central remained the primary driver of rental growth, recording a 0.6 percent increase. Meanwhile, rents in Tsim Sha Tsui increased by 0.5 percent.

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