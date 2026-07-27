logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Trip.com announces remediation measures after 5.3 bln yuan fine for market domination

FINANCE
3 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
A woman sits on a signage of China's travel agency Trip.com Group at its headquarter in Shanghai on January 15, 2026. China's market regulator said on January 14 it was investigating the country's largest online travel provider Trip.com Group for suspected violations of the monopoly law. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
A woman sits on a signage of China's travel agency Trip.com Group at its headquarter in Shanghai on January 15, 2026. China's market regulator said on January 14 it was investigating the country's largest online travel provider Trip.com Group for suspected violations of the monopoly law. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)

Trip.com (9961) said in its filing on Monday that it accepted an administrative penalty issued by the Chinese regulator, which fined the online travel platform 5.3 billion yuan (HK$6.14 billion) for restricting business partners via exclusive arrangements and unreasonable terms without just cause.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has ordered the company to stop violating acts and fully refund 122 million yuan in hotel order security deposits that were compulsorily deducted from hotel operators; confiscated the company’s gains of 1.66 billion from violating the law; and imposed a fine of 3.52 billion, representing 7.5 percent of the company’s sales revenue generated from its operations in China in 2025.

Trip.com said it will strengthen its long-term governance mechanisms and strive to contribute to the sustainable development of the travel industry.

It also announced set out remediation measures covering five areas, totaling 19 items, including: immediately ceasing exclusive cooperation practices and safeguarding hotel operators' right to autonomous operation; ceasing unreasonable "lowest price across all platforms" requirements and safeguarding hotel operators' right to independent pricing; protecting hotel operators' legitimate rights and interests, continuously listening to merchants' opinions and concerns, and constantly optimizing the business environment for merchants; strengthening consumer rights protection and continuously improving service guarantee standards; and enhancing compliance development and establishing sound long-term mechanisms.

Trip.comfinedominantonline travel platform

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng opens up 30 points, misses 25,000 mark ahead of Fed Meeting
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The logo of AliExpress is seen inside the company's office in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2020. Picture taken July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
China says it has expressed its strong dissatisfaction to EU over AliExpress fine
FINANCE
22-07-2026 15:45 HKT
AliExpress. Reuters
AliExpress hit with US$629 million EU fine over sales of illegal, counterfeit products
FINANCE
20-07-2026 19:07 HKT
EU top court dismisses Google fight against record €4.1 billion EU antitrust fine
INNOVATION
02-07-2026 15:51 HKT
A woman sits on a signage of China's travel agency Trip.com Group at its headquarter in Shanghai on January 15, 2026. AFP
Shares of Trip.com sinks 10 percent on slower growth guideline, profit drop
FINANCE
25-06-2026 14:43 HKT
The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
S Korean regulator reportedly slaps $3bln fine on banks including StanChart for misselling derivatives
FINANCE
04-06-2026 15:45 HKT
Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
France fines Shein $26 million over consumer rule breaches; Shein to challenge
WORLD
03-06-2026 17:41 HKT
Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 4, 2025. REUTERS
Temu fined US$232 million for breaching EU rules on sale of illegal products
FINANCE
28-05-2026 19:40 HKT
REUTERS/Florence Lo
China's market regulator fines Luxshare for Wingtech deal violation
FINANCE
27-05-2026 16:35 HKT
HK accounting regulator imposes $300 mln fine, practice limitation on PwC over Evergrande audits
FINANCE
23-04-2026 17:44 HKT
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
21 hours ago
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
19 hours ago
About 350 flights canceled as airport works to resume afternoon operations
NEWS
26-07-2026 12:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.