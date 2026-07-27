Trip.com announces remediation measures after 5.3 bln yuan fine for market domination

Trip.com (9961) said in its filing on Monday that it accepted an administrative penalty issued by the Chinese regulator, which fined the online travel platform 5.3 billion yuan (HK$6.14 billion) for restricting business partners via exclusive arrangements and unreasonable terms without just cause.

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The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has ordered the company to stop violating acts and fully refund 122 million yuan in hotel order security deposits that were compulsorily deducted from hotel operators; confiscated the company’s gains of 1.66 billion from violating the law; and imposed a fine of 3.52 billion, representing 7.5 percent of the company’s sales revenue generated from its operations in China in 2025.

Trip.com said it will strengthen its long-term governance mechanisms and strive to contribute to the sustainable development of the travel industry.

It also announced set out remediation measures covering five areas, totaling 19 items, including: immediately ceasing exclusive cooperation practices and safeguarding hotel operators' right to autonomous operation; ceasing unreasonable "lowest price across all platforms" requirements and safeguarding hotel operators' right to independent pricing; protecting hotel operators' legitimate rights and interests, continuously listening to merchants' opinions and concerns, and constantly optimizing the business environment for merchants; strengthening consumer rights protection and continuously improving service guarantee standards; and enhancing compliance development and establishing sound long-term mechanisms.