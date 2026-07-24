logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Temasek eyes defence deals as Europe boosts military spending, executive says

FINANCE
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Singaporean state investor Temasek is looking to increase its investments in defence as the war in Ukraine prompts European governments to boost military spending, a senior executive said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Defence will form part of Temasek’s broader push to invest more across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which today account for just 12 percent of its S$518 billion (HK$3.15 trillion) portfolio.

"We have so far in the last two years invested something like €13 billion (HK$116.18 billion) (into EMEA)," Nagi Hamiyeh, Temasek's president of global investments and head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Reuters. The fund said in 2024 it aimed to invest up to about €17 billion in the region by 2029.

Defence is one sector that Temasek is now looking at more seriously, Hamiyeh said, citing rising government defence budgets.

"We have one company in Singapore, ST Engineering, which mainly serves the needs of the Singapore Armed Forces. But besides that, we never really looked at defence," he said in an interview.

"But now when you look at deterrence, when you look at sovereignty, we're starting to make an exception."

Temasek is one of the world's biggest state investors, with stakes in global companies including Alphabet and Ping An, as well as privately held firms Anthropic and OpenAI.

Temasek will mainly target dual-use technologies — products serving both civilian and military customers — rather than pure defence manufacturers, Hamiyeh said, while adhering to its environmental, social and governance guidelines.

"We have very, very clear guidelines when it comes to ESG in terms of responsible management, in terms of nothing to do with biological and chemical warfare," he said.

Defence sits alongside energy transition, infrastructure, luxury goods, industrial technology and life sciences as sectors where Hamiyeh said Europe had a "right to win."

Temasek is also concentrating on larger European deals, with a minimum ticket size of €200 million and a preferred range of €500 million to €1 billion, to allow its Europe investment team of about 30 people to play an active role after investing, Hamiyeh said.

Around 73 percent of Temasek's underlying exposure is outside Singapore, with 26 percent in the Americas and 17 percent in China, according to its website. About half the portfolio is in unlisted assets.

In Europe, Temasek has invested in sectors ranging from fintech and healthcare to energy, including in Dutch payments company Adyen and French AI startup Mistral AI.

Reuters

TemasekSingaporedefenceEU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC sells Singapore insurance unit to Germany's Allianz in S$2.7 billion deal
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A signage of Singapore? sovereign wealth fund GIC is pictured at their office in Singapore July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's GIC to invest another US$30 billion in hedge funds
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Online Photo
Singapore removes AI-generated National Day banners after flag error, fake stadium spotted
WORLD
13 hours ago
JD.COM logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com given notice of EU concerns over Ceconomy takeover
FINANCE
22-07-2026 20:37 HKT
The logo of AliExpress is seen inside the company's office in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2020. Picture taken July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
China says it has expressed its strong dissatisfaction to EU over AliExpress fine
FINANCE
22-07-2026 15:45 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Diamond smile: Singapore jails man for gem in mouth theft
WORLD
21-07-2026 16:38 HKT
AliExpress. Reuters
AliExpress hit with US$629 million EU fine over sales of illegal, counterfeit products
FINANCE
20-07-2026 19:07 HKT
Sebastian Paredes. Photo by Yip Wai-ho
HK 'pivotal' as gateway to North Asia, mainland
FINANCE
20-07-2026 06:00 HKT
A woman stands in front of a Google logo during a media reception at the Google France headquarters ahead of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, France, February 9, 2025. REUTERS
Google required to open up to AI, search engine rivals under EU-mandated changes
FINANCE
16-07-2026 22:00 HKT
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
EU drafts plan to double electrification rate, cut oil and gas use
ESG
16-07-2026 21:27 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 13:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.