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ESG

EU drafts plan to double electrification rate, cut oil and gas use

ESG
1 hour ago
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EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.

The European Union is eyeing a target for electricity to account for 46 percent of energy consumption across the bloc by 2040, doubling the rate today, a draft European Commission proposal seen by Reuters showed.

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The draft plan, which the Commission is due to ​publish on Friday, is part of the EU's response to the fallout of the Iran war, ​which sent oil and gas prices soaring and spurred Brussels to prepare new measures to cut Europe's reliance on imported oil and gas.

The target was still being negotiated inside the European Commission on Thursday, and could change before it is published. A Commission spokesperson declined to comment.

LESS THAN A QUARTER OF ENERGY USE CURRENTLY ELECTRICITY

Just 23 percent of the EU's final energy consumption is met by electricity today, a share that has been stagnant for a decade. The rest of the economy runs mostly on fossil fuels.

Raising that share to 46 percent would require a massive increase in electric vehicles, more widespread replacement of gas boilers with heat pumps in homes, and electrifying industrial processes — as well as extensive upgrades of Europe's ageing power grids.

That will require hundreds of billions of euros in investments. 

Industries have said the plan's success will depend on whether policymakers can bring down Europe's high electricity prices, which some firms say mean it is not economically feasible to electrify their operations.

PLAN COULD CUT FOSSIL FUEL IMPORT BILL

Other parts of the EU plan, reported last week by Reuters, include policies and funding to incentivise this shift.

The draft plan said achieving a 46 percent electrification target could reduce the EU's fossil fuel import bill by up to &euro;260 billion per year by 2040. The EU imports more than 80 percent of the gas it consumes, and more than 90 percent of its oil.

The draft proposal said the Commission would set out the plan on Friday, and propose legislation in the fourth quarter to fix the target into law.

Reuters


 

EUEuropean Uniondoubleoilgas

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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