Chow Tai Fook Jewellery retail sales grow over 15 pc for Q2 this year

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (1929) saw a retail sales value growth of 15.1 percent for the three months ended June 30 this year, validating the steady progress of the brand transformation and reflecting resilient consumer demand across key markets, the company said.

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Retail sales value in Mainland China grew 10.7 percent year-on-year, while that in Hong Kong, Macau and other markets leapt 44.8 percent, according to the company’s unaudited data.Same stores sales grew 19.6 percent during the quarter, while that of franchised stores increased by 15.7 percent, outperforming the overall jewellery retail market.

In Hong Kong and Macao, same stores sales growth reached 41.7 percent in the period with Hong Kong up by 35 percent and Macao up by 64.6 percent, driven by positive consumption sentiment and strong customer traffic.