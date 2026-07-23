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FINANCE

HKEX adds Bursa Malaysia as recognised stock exchange

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Thursday that the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong has added Bursa Malaysia as a recognised stock exchange (RSE), which will enable public companies with a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia’s main market to apply for a secondary listing in the city.

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The move brings the total number of RSEs in Southeast Asia to four, with the others being the Indonesia Stock Exchange, the Singapore Exchange, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Bursa Malaysia also marks the 21st exchange across 19 countries to be recognised by HKEX.

The recognition builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between HKEX and Bursa Malaysia Berhad earlier this year, reflecting shared commitment to strengthen market connectivity and enhance access to cross-border opportunities for issuers and investors.

HKEX chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting noted that this recognition reinforces the shared commitment between HKEX and Bursa Malaysia to enhancing regional connectivity and expanding access to capital across Asia. 

"By creating more efficient pathways for issuers and investors, we are helping to strengthen the flow of capital, ideas and opportunities between our two markets,” she added.

The new step creates new opportunities for Malaysian listed companies to broaden their international investor reach and access new sources of capital through a secondary listing in Hong Kong, said Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, CEO of Bursa Malaysia, adding that it also reflects confidence in Malaysia's regulatory standards, market infrastructure and governance framework.

HKEXBursa Malaysiarecognised stock exchangesecondary listing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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