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FINANCE

AFRC and Securities Commission Malaysia sign MoU to strengthen regulatory cooperation

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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SC's representatives Dato' Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Alex Ooi Thiam Poh, AFRC's officials Jenny Lai Chui-pik, and Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government signed the MoU. (photo: Accounting and Financial Reporting Council)
SC's representatives Dato' Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Alex Ooi Thiam Poh, AFRC's officials Jenny Lai Chui-pik, and Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government signed the MoU. (photo: Accounting and Financial Reporting Council)

The Accounting and Financial Reporting Council (AFRC) and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, aiming to deepen cooperation in audit oversight and financial reporting compliance.

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The framework deal serves functions of consultation, information exchange and assistance, covering areas of registration of auditors, inspections, investigations, enquiries, enforcement, surveillance, and referral of cases.

"The MoU reflects the shared priorities of the AFRC and the Securities Commission Malaysia in strengthening regulatory collaboration, upholding market integrity, and supporting the healthy development of capital markets in both jurisdictions," David Sun Tak-kei, chairman of the AFRC, said.

Chairman of SC, Dato' Mohammad Faiz Azmi said that "Malaysia's Capital Market Masterplan 2026 - 2030" aims to achieve stronger regional connectivity and cross-border investments with the AFRC, sustaining trust and resilience of capital markets.

AFRC chief executive Jenny Lai Chui-pik, and SC executive director Alex Ooi Thiam Poh signed the pact.
 
Yu Yan Pui
 
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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