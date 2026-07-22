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FINANCE

HK expects to see total 200 IPO listings in 2026, raising 400bn

FINANCE
42 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Hong Kong is predicted to have a total 180 to 200 initial public offerings in 2026, raising HK$400 billion, according to forecasts by local accounting firm BDO, higher than the previous forecast of 150 listings and HK$300-350 billion in funds raised. 

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In the first two weeks of this month alone, 16 companies have already listed, raising over HK$60 billion.

Around 100 companies have listed so far this year, raising HK$260 billion. 

As the IPO market is generally more robust in the second half of the year, BDO managing director Andrew Lam expects that the boom will possibly continue into 2027, with numerous companies currently waiting in line for listing. 

BDO notes that investor appetite for IPOs remains strong, with recent IPO subscriptions showing enthusiastic response despite global interest rate trends and geopolitical tensions.

IPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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