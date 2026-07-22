logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Shares of Topsports drop as Nike plans to restrict online sales in China

FINANCE
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A woman walks past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo
A woman walks past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

China's leading sportswear retailer Topsports (6110) saw its shares slump 14.7 percent at the open on Wednesday after saying its existing online sales of Nike's products in mainland China will terminate completely with effect from January 1, 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company believed that the short-term negative impact of the termination on its business would be significant, as revenue from online sales of Nike’s products accounted for approximately 22 percent of total revenue for the financial year ended February 28, according to an exchange filing.

Notwithstanding the short-term negative impact, the firm remains committed to working closely with Nike on the offline sales arrangements on a mutually beneficial basis, Topsports said.

Nike is trying to lure back shoppers in China by controlling how its products are sold online, directing consumers to official Nike channels as the American sportswear giant continues to lose ground to domestic rivals.

By restricting wholesale distributors' online sales, the company aims to rebuild trust with Chinese shoppers and sell its products at full price, said Cathy Sparks, vice president and general manager of Greater China.

Starting in January, key sportswear retailers in China will stop selling Nike's clothing and shoes online and will instead pivot to in-store sales, Sparks told Reuters. Online, the company's products will be sold through new Nike-branded digital storefronts on the popular Chinese e-commerce platforms Tmall, JD.com (9618) and Douyin, along with Nike's website and app.

"Our marketplace has become so fragmented and cluttered," said Sparks, a 25-year company veteran who was appointed to oversee Chinese operations earlier this year. "What consumers want is an experience that's premium, true to the brand, trustworthy, and certainly connected between digital and physical."

CHINA SALES DECLINE PERSISTS

China, Nike's third-largest market, remains a key source of concern for the world's biggest sportswear brand. The e-commerce shift is part of a broader effort to revive growth.

Sales in Greater China fell 17 percent on a constant-currency basis in the fourth quarter, the company reported last month, steepening from a 10 percent decline in the previous quarter. Fast-rising domestic rivals Anta (2020) and Li Ning (2331) have chipped away at Nike's market share, while foreign brands like On and Hoka have also surged.

Nike's China woes have reinforced for investors that CEO Elliott Hill's turnaround strategy still faces significant obstacles. In his nearly two years at the helm of the company, Hill has pushed to refocus on sports, rebuild wholesale relationships in North America and introduce new products.

The majority of Nike's 16 store partners in China, which own and manage thousands of Nike stores, will stop selling online, a Nike spokesperson said.

Following local news reports about the potential e-commerce change in June, BNP Paribas senior analyst Laurent Vasilescu said the move would be a "strategic misstep" and would hand opportunities to competitors.

"Nike doesn't have a distribution problem in China and elsewhere. It has a product problem," Vasilescu said in a research note.

Releasing products that are more relevant to Chinese consumers is also among Nike's priorities, Sparks said. The company has appointed a vice president of local product creation in Greater China, she added.

Staff reporter and Reuters

TopsportsNikeChinaonline salese-commercesportswear

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
US 'watermarks' found on Chinese AI models, Bessent tells Fox Business
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
US, China to hold AI talks in September, sources say
INNOVATION
13 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's securities regulator vows to address market concerns and boost stability
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP This aerial view shows two cargo ships sailing out of the Panama Canal on the Pacific side in Panama City on October 6, 2025.
Panama, China renew maritime port agreement
CHINA
19 hours ago
Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen during its 2026 second quarter earnings conference in Taipei on July 16, 2026.
Taiwan charges ex-TSMC employee over attempted tech leak to China
CHINA
21 hours ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
US seeks to limit key materials from China, others in defense supply chains
CHINA
22 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 17, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
China, Thailand eye deeper tech cooperation to drive 'prosperous shared future'
CHINA
21-07-2026 10:15 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
China pledges to improve social safety net, advance infrastructure projects
FINANCE
20-07-2026 20:40 HKT
People attend a job fair in a mall in Beijing, China. REUTERS
China's youth jobless rate falls to 12-month low in June
FINANCE
20-07-2026 20:26 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's securities regulator vows to maintain stability after market rout
FINANCE
20-07-2026 15:30 HKT
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 21:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.