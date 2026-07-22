US 'watermarks' found on Chinese AI models, Bessent tells Fox Business

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that US "watermarks" have been found on Chinese AI models, calling them unacceptable.

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"We are finding watermarks of our US large language models on many of the Chinese models, and that's unacceptable," Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "So we're going to be looking at that in the coming days or week."

Reuters