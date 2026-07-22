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INNOVATION

US 'watermarks' found on Chinese AI models, Bessent tells Fox Business

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that US "watermarks" have been found on Chinese AI models, calling them unacceptable.

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"We are finding watermarks of our US large language models on many of the Chinese models, and that's unacceptable," Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "So we're going to be looking at that in the coming days or week."

Reuters

Scott BessentUSChinaAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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