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CHINA

US seeks to limit key materials from China, others in defense supply chains

CHINA
18 mins ago
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Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

The United States is pushing to make it tougher for defense contractors to get waivers for critical minerals and other materials from China and certain foreign suppliers, with an order President Donald Trump signed Monday.

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Starting January 2027, firms seeking waivers to acquire sensitive materials from "non-allied foreign nations" will have to show exhaustive efforts to find compliant materials or prove that none was available, the order said.

These nations generally refer to China, North Korea, Russia and Iran.

China is the world's biggest producer and refiner of rare earths, which are critical for high-tech products ranging from electric vehicles to missile guidance systems.

Contractors will also have to detail steps to remove such "non-compliant" sensitive material from defense supply chains and set up a timeline to do so, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told reporters in a call.

Currently, certain rare earth magnets from countries like China can be procured for defense supply chains with a waiver.

Monday's order also called for the defense secretary to require contractors and subcontractors to map out key supply chains that have national security implications.

The guidance for such requirements should be set out within six months, the order said.

"America cannot dominate the modern battlefield if the Department of War does not know where its critical materials, components and software come from," said David Copley, White House senior director of global supply chains, in a statement.

"This is not paperwork," Navarro said. "It is battlefield preparation."

AFP

USkey materialsChinadefensesupply chains

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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