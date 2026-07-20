Hung Shui Kiu pilot area receives two joint tenders from “reputable” firms, Development Secretary said

The pilot area of Hung Shui Kiu for the Northern Metropolis has received two joint tenders from “reputable” firms, according to Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho.

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She revealed that the bidding companies include real estate developers, and technology and industrial companies, signaling positive signs for the market.

Evaluation results will be announced by the end of next month.

The successful bidding consortiums are required to focus on industrial development to realize an integration of industry and residence.

The next pilot area of Fanling North will target tender by the end of the year.