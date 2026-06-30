logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US leads global CO2 emissions increase in 2025, report finds

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City outside of Houston, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Shahrzad Rasekh
The Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City outside of Houston, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Shahrzad Rasekh

The United States accounted for about a third of the rise in global carbon emissions in 2025, as higher gas prices pushed power producers back to coal, an Energy Institute report showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are highlights from the report, produced in partnership with Ember, Kearney Institute and KPMG:

  • U.S. coal consumption jumped 10% last year, reversing a shift towards cleaner fuels and helping lift overall emissions.

  • Global carbon emissions from the energy sector rose 1.1% to 35,806 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. More than a third of this increase came from the U.S. North America's increase bucked the 10-year trend of emissions falling by 0.7%.

  • Global energy-related demand continued to grow. Total energy supply rose 1.7% from 2024, with renewables contributing the biggest share of that increase. Renewable power generation climbed 9.1%, led by a 30% surge in solar.

  • Europe's carbon emissions from the energy sector increased by 0.5%, while China's rose by 0.7% in 2025.

  • Electricity demand rose faster than supply, increasing 3% year-on-year, driven by electric vehicles, data centres and artificial intelligence.

  • Global oil consumption rose 1.3% in 2025 to 103 million barrels per day, compared with a 1.1% increase in 2024, while production grew 3.5%.

  • In China, gasoline and diesel use declined last year, extending a trend seen in 2024.

  • Gas demand growth was concentrated in Europe, the Middle East and North America, with Europe and India relying on imports for nearly half of their supply.

Reuters

USCO2 emissionsincrease2025

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Boxes of clothing for export are pictured at a clothing factory in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Sophie Yu/File Photo
US retailers frontload China orders for holiday season, shipping firms say
CHINA
45 mins ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wall Street opens higher as US, Iran halt attacks
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026. (AFP)
Washington says US, Iran pausing strikes, talks to proceed
WORLD
23 hours ago
An Israeli military vehicle drives near a damaged building with a large Israeli flag in Lebanon, after Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement following U.S.-mediated talks, as seen from northern Israel, June 27, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Iran says it hits US-linked targets as Bahrain reports drone attack
WORLD
27-06-2026 19:39 HKT
A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS
Trump unveils new US passport -- with picture of himself
WORLD
27-06-2026 14:22 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US allows Anthropic to release Mythos AI to 'trusted' US organizations
WORLD
27-06-2026 12:47 HKT
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 21, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)via REUTERS
US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
27-06-2026 10:27 HKT
Chinese shipping containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
US goods trade deficit hits 14-month high in May as imports surge
FINANCE
26-06-2026 22:41 HKT
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
Musk's SpaceX targets US consumers with Starlink mobile service push, FT reports
INNOVATION
26-06-2026 14:54 HKT
Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS
US PCE inflation measure tops 4.0pc in May; consumer spending strong
FINANCE
25-06-2026 20:54 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
19 hours ago
VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
29-06-2026 04:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.