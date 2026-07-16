South Korea regulator to announce new measures on single-stock leveraged ETFs

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South Korea forecasts 2026 economic growth at 5-year high on AI chip boom
14-07-2026 11:34 HKT
Korean FX authority warns won still misaligned versus fundamentals
10-07-2026 10:56 HKT
Top South Korea court to decide ex-president's martial law case
09-07-2026 12:31 HKT
SK Hynix US listing more than seven times oversubscribed, source says
09-07-2026 10:49 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT