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FINANCE

South Korea regulator to announce new measures on single-stock leveraged ETFs

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS

South Korea's top financial regulator Financial Services Commission will announce new measures on single-stock leveraged ETFs soon, its chief said on Thursday. 

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The regulator will "closely inspect and review improvement measures" on the ETFs soon, FSC Chairman Lee Eog-weon said in a radio interview on Thursday, when asked how the product affected the high volatility of South Korea's stock market.

"This is basically a high-risk product," Lee said. "We have explained to investors its risks." 

When asked whether the regulators are considering a temporary suspension of trading in the product, Lee said such a measure could cause a "bigger side-effect" in markets. 

The regulators are focusing on improving stability in the Korean stock market, such as attracting more long-term investors by urging companies to improve corporate governance and increase dividend payouts as well as making efforts for South Korea's inclusion in an MSCI developed-market index. 

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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