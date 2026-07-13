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Meta expands Louisiana data center to 5 gigawatts, investment crosses $50 billion

FINANCE
38 mins ago
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The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS.
The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS.

Meta said on Monday its data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, will expand to 5 gigawatts of compute capacity, with investment in the project increasing to more than US$50 billion (HK$390 billion).

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The planned data center, known as Hyperion, was earlier projected to deliver more than 2 gigawatts of compute capacity to support training of large language models, the technology behind tools such as ChatGPT.

Here are some details:

The announcement comes as environmental and consumer groups increasingly push back against the energy-intensive buildout.

US environmental law group Earthjustice's request to investigate the financing of Meta's Louisiana data center project was denied earlier this year.

Earthjustice had said the financing arrangement could ultimately shift project costs unfairly onto utility customers if Meta walks away from the project before the utility recovers its investment.

Last year, US President Donald Trump had said the company's data center project would cost US$50 billion.

Since breaking ground in December 2024, local Louisiana businesses have received more than US$1.6 billion in contracts from Meta, the company said.

With this expansion, the company said it plans to invest over US$1 billion in local infrastructure improvements, including roads, water and wastewater systems.

Meta, like its Big Tech peers, has been pouring billions of dollars into AI data centers and computing power, as demand continues to outstrip supply.

The company has pledged to invest US$600 billion in US infrastructure and jobs over the next three years, as it builds out massive data centers to power chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg's aggressive bets on AI agent technologies.

Reuters

 

MetaRichland Parish

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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